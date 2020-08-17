2 hours ago - World

No Israeli annexations in West Bank "for some time," Kushner says

Photo: Israeli Prime Ministry handout via Getty

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has assured the U.S. he won't move forward with annexation in the West Bank without White House consent, and “we are not going to give him such consent for some time," Jared Kushner told reporters today.

Why it matters: Netanyahu agreed to suspend his annexation plans in order to strike a normalization deal with the United Arab Emirates, but stressed afterwards that the suspension was temporary.

  • Kushner contended in a conference call today that Israel's focus is now on building relationships in the Arab World, not on annexation.

What he's saying: Kushner also said he expects Palestinian leaders to come back to the negotiating table now that Israel has given up its annexation plans.

Where things stand: Palestinian leaders have refused to speak to the White House since President Trump announced in 2017 that he'd be moving America's embassy to Jerusalem.

  • They rejected the Trump peace plan, unveiled this January, and have resisted ongoing pressure from the Trump administration to negotiate over its proposals.
  • Palestinian leaders have also emphatically opposed the Israel-UAE deal, as well as the idea that Israel's decision not to announce annexations was something to be celebrated.

What he's saying: Kushner insisted that the Palestinians got what they wanted on annexation, but still refuse to engage.

  • “The Palestinian leadership’s credibility is falling to an all time low. There is a lot of frustration about the Palestinian leadership from their allies. I don’t see how their actions will lead to a better life for the Palestinians," he said.

What to watch: Arab countries had long conditioned normalization with Israel on ending the Israeli occupation and establishing an independent Palestinian state. The Palestinians are now concerned that more countries will follow the UAE, and they will lose their diplomatic leverage over Israel.

Barak Ravid
Aug 16, 2020 - World

UAE unblocks direct phone lines with Israel following normalization deal

Tel Aviv city hall lit up in the colors of the UAE. Photo: Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images

The United Arab Emirates on Sunday unblocked Israeli websites and direct international phone lines with Israel in a first step following the U.S.-brokered normalization deal announced last week, Israeli officials said.

Why it matters: The U.S. and Israel have tried for years to get the UAE and other Gulf states to establish direct phone service. The Obama administration asked the UAE to do so in support of special envoy George Mitchell’s peace initiative and again during Secretary of State John Kerry’s peace initiative, but the UAE refused.

Axios
3 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Postmaster general agrees to testify amid USPS outcry

DeJoy escorted through Congress. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has agreed to a request from top Democrats to testify at an "urgent" hearing before the House Oversight Committee next Monday about changes to the U.S. Postal Service.

Why it matters: Democrats have been raising alarms about widespread disruptions to the Postal Service, which some allege President Trump is attempting to undermine ahead of an election that will see a record number of mail-in ballots. DeJoy is a wealthy businessman and longtime Republican fundraiser.

Axios
Updated 22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

