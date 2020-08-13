58 mins ago - World

Palestinian president fumes after Israel-UAE normalization deal

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Photo: Anadolu Agency / Contributor

Palestinian leaders attacked Thursday's U.S.-brokered normalization deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

What they're saying: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said in a statement after an emergency meeting on Thursday with officials that the UAE betrayed the Palestinian people.

Why it matters: The Palestinians are angry because for decades they managed to get the Arab world to condition normalization with Israel upon ending the occupation and establishing an independent Palestinian state. The Palestinians are now concerned that more countries will follow the UAE and they will lose their diplomatic leverage over Israel.

The state of play: As part of the deal, Israel agreed to take its West Bank annexation plans off the table.

  • Even though Palestinians wanted to stop annexation, they didn't think the Arab world should pay Israel for something it shouldn't do in the first place.

Relations between the UAE and Palestinian officials have been in a state of crisis for several years.

  • The UAE is hosting Abbas's main political rival — former Palestinian minister Mohammed Dahlan, who is now a senior aide to UAE Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed — in Abu Dhabi.

What's happening: The Palestinian foreign minister announced he is recalling the Palestinian ambassador from Abu Dhabi in protest of the normalization deal with Israel.

  • Many Palestinian officials have attacked the deal. PLO officials Saeb Erekat and Jibril Rajoub issued a statement calling the arrangement "a knife stab in the chest."

What to watch: Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh called Abbas on Thursday to coordinate a response to the deal.

9 hours ago - World

Trump announces normalization of ties between Israel and UAE

Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu, Trump and UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed. Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto; Samuel Corum; Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump announced a "historic" deal Thursday which will see Israel and the UAE open full diplomatic relations and Israel suspend its annexation plans in the West Bank.

Why it matters: This is a major breakthrough for Israel, which lacks diplomatic recognition in many Middle Eastern countries but has been steadily improving relations in the Gulf, largely due to mutual antipathy toward Iran.

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 20,739,537 — Total deaths: 751,910— Total recoveries: 12,895,242Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 5,242,184 — Total deaths: 166,971 — Total recoveries: 1,755,225 — Total tests: 64,612,034Map.
  3. Politics: House Democrats to investigate scientist leading "Operation Warp Speed" vaccine projectMcConnell announces Senate will not hold votes until Sept. 8 unless stimulus deal is reached.
  4. 2020: Biden calls for 3-month national mask mandateBiden and Harris to receive coronavirus briefings 4 times a week.
  5. States: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to drop lawsuit over Atlanta's mask mandate.
  6. Business: Why the CARES Act makes 2020 the best year for companies to lose money.
  7. Public health: Fauci's guidance on pre-vaccine coronavirus treatments Cases are falling, but don't get too comfortable.
2 hours ago - Health

Fauci's guidance on pre-vaccine coronavirus treatments

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Antibody drugs and various medicine cocktails against the coronavirus are progressing and may provide some relief before vaccines.

The big picture: Everyone wants to know how and when they can return to "normal" life, as vaccines are not expected to be ready for most Americans for at least a year. Two therapies are known to be helpful, and more could be announced by late September, NIAID Director Anthony Fauci tells Axios.

