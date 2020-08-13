1 hour ago - World

Netanyahu says he's "still committed" to annexations despite UAE deal

Netanyahu. Photo: Abir Sultan/Pool/AFP via Getty

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised address Thursday that he remains "committed to annexing parts of the West Bank," but agreed to “temporarily suspend” those plans in order to reach a normalization deal with the UAE.

Why it matters: In a joint statement hailed as "historic" by President Trump, Israel said it would not move ahead with annexations as part of a deal for "the full normalization of relations" between Israel and the UAE. But Netanyahu and UAE Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed (MBZ) have since offered diverging statements.

What they're saying: Netanyahu, under fire from his right-wing base for backtracking from his campaign promise to annex the West Bank, has emphasized that he has backed off the pledge only temporarily, and at Trump's request.

  • “I am still committed to annexing parts of the West Bank to Israel but it can only happen in coordination with the U.S.," Netanyahu said.
  • Meanwhile, he said this "peace agreement" with the UAE marked “a new age in Israel’s relations with the Arab World."
  • He said he was expecting more Arab and Muslim countries to follow the UAE in recognizing Israel.
  • Netanyahu said one aspect of the deal involved major investments by the UAE in Israeli scientific efforts toward a coronavirus vaccine.

The other side: MBZ emphasized the halt on annexations, while taking a more cautious stance on the normalization of relations. He said they'd agreed to a "roadmap," not a final normalization deal.

  • Between the lines: Any deal with Israel is hugely controversial in the region, particularly one that — according to Palestinian leaders — accepts the status quo of Israeli occupation.

Meanwhile, Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, said at a White House press conference that “Netanyahu was under huge political pressure to annex parts of the West Bank, but he chose to go for peace instead."

  • Jared Kushner, who has worked on Trump's behalf to strengthen ties between Israel and Gulf states, said he thinks Israel “will focus now on promoting relations with the UAE and other Arab countries" and not on annexation.
  • He added that he hopes Israel's decision to avoid “a provocative step” on annexation will encourage Palestinian leaders to return to the negotiating table.
  • Palestinian leaders, meanwhile, have argued that Israel should not be applauded simply for avoiding a step that is widely deemed illegal under international law.

The bottom line: This is a big moment, but the three leaders are all taking different lines on what exactly its significance is.

Dave LawlerBarak Ravid
5 hours ago - World

Trump announces normalization of ties between Israel and UAE

Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu, Trump and UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed. Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto; Samuel Corum; Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump announced a "historic" deal Thursday which will see Israel and the UAE open full diplomatic relations and Israel suspend its annexation plans in the West Bank.

Why it matters: This is a major breakthrough for Israel, which lacks diplomatic recognition in many Middle Eastern countries but has been steadily improving relations in the Gulf, largely due to mutual antipathy toward Iran.

Barak Ravid
Aug 12, 2020 - World

U.S. threatens to veto UN peacekeeping in Lebanon over Hezbollah concerns

Peacekeepers with Lebanese troops in southern Lebanon. Photo: Jalaa Marey/AFP via Getty

The Trump administration is threatening to veto a resolution to extend the UN's long-standing peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon if its mandate isn't changed, Israeli and U.S. officials tell me.

Why it matters: The U.S. is the main funder of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which has an annual budget of $250 million. The veto threat is a tactical move, and part of a broader effort to put pressure on Iran and its proxy in Lebanon, Hezbollah.

Rashaan Ayesh
21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell announces Senate will adjourn until Sept. 8

Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced Thursday that the Senate will not hold any more votes until Sept. 8, though members will remain on 24-hour notice in case a coronavirus stimulus deal is reached.

Why it matters: With millions of Americans unemployed, the Trump administration and Democrats remain hopelessly deadlocked and unlikely to reach a deal any time soon.

