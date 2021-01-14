Biden to pick Jaime Harrison to head Democratic National Committee

President-elect Biden plans to pick former South Carolina Senate candidate Jaime Harrison to chair the Democratic National Committee, Axios has confirmed.

Why it matters: Harrison rose to national prominence while running in 2020 to unseat Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), a close ally of President Trump. The Democrat smashed the all-time Senate fundraising record by raising $57 million in the third quarter of 2020, but he ultimately lost to Graham by 10 points.

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), whose endorsement of Biden before the South Carolina primary helped him secure the Democratic nomination, had pushed for the president-elect to choose Harrison to lead the DNC.

Harrison previously served as chair for the South Carolina Democratic Party and ran for the national committee role in 2016 before bowing out to Tom Perez.

The big picture: Harrison, who recently launched a PAC focused on long-term investments in areas seen as Democratic reaches, will be tasked with defending the Democrats' narrow majorities in the House and Senate in 2022.

