Jaime Harrison: "We have to transform the Democratic Party"

Jaime Harrison, who lost his bid to unseat Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C) after raising record-breaking amounts of money, told CNN on Tuesday that he is open to working with the Biden administration in any capacity, including chairing the Democratic National Committee.
Why it matters: Harrison, who has the support of the influential House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), has said that he would consider the role of DNC chair if offered. On Tuesday, Harrison launched a new PAC focused on long-term investments in areas seen as Democratic reaches, according to AP.
What he's saying: "Whatever they believe that I can do and be helpful on in terms of building back better, I'm on. I'm all in. So, if it's the DNC, call my number and I will be there," Harrison said, adding that Democrats "have to rebuild and revitalize this party."
- "We can't just be a political organization, we've got to be a community-based organization, where we have sustained relationships."
When asked specifically how the Democratic Party needs to change, Harrison explained that his new PAC was named after a dirt road in South Carolina that was not paved after Democrats and Republicans had promised to improve infrastructure.
- "That dirt road is symbolic of the broken promises we see all around this country that people hold, and they come from Democrats and Republicans," Harrison said.
- "I believe that those are the people that Democrats need to come out, those are the folks who are jaded right now with this political process and we have to rebuild their trust, that we are the party that's going to fight for them."