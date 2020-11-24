Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Jaime Harrison: "We have to transform the Democratic Party"

Jaime Harrison, who lost his bid to unseat Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C) after raising record-breaking amounts of money, told CNN on Tuesday that he is open to working with the Biden administration in any capacity, including chairing the Democratic National Committee.

Why it matters: Harrison, who has the support of the influential House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), has said that he would consider the role of DNC chair if offered. On Tuesday, Harrison launched a new PAC focused on long-term investments in areas seen as Democratic reaches, according to AP.

What he's saying: "Whatever they believe that I can do and be helpful on in terms of building back better, I'm on. I'm all in. So, if it's the DNC, call my number and I will be there," Harrison said, adding that Democrats "have to rebuild and revitalize this party."

  • "We can't just be a political organization, we've got to be a community-based organization, where we have sustained relationships."

When asked specifically how the Democratic Party needs to change, Harrison explained that his new PAC was named after a dirt road in South Carolina that was not paved after Democrats and Republicans had promised to improve infrastructure.

  • "That dirt road is symbolic of the broken promises we see all around this country that people hold, and they come from Democrats and Republicans," Harrison said. 
  • "I believe that those are the people that Democrats need to come out, those are the folks who are jaded right now with this political process and we have to rebuild their trust, that we are the party that's going to fight for them."

Go deeper

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
24 mins ago - Economy & Business

Trump bump: NYT and WaPo digital subscriptions tripled since 2016

Data: Axios reporting and public filings; Chart: Axios Visuals

The New York Times and The Washington Post have very different strategies for building the subscription news company of the future.

The big picture: Sources tell Axios that the Post is nearing 3 million digital subscribers, a 50% year-over-year growth in subscriptions and more than 3x the number of digital-only subscribers it had in 2016. The New York Times now has more than 6 million digital-only subscribers, nearly 3x its number from 2016.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
38 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Biden's emerging climate orbit

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

As of Tuesday morning, we know a lot more about President-elect Joe Biden climate personnel orbit, even as picks for agencies like EPA and DOE are outstanding, so here are a few early conclusions.

Why it matters: They're the highest-level names yet announced who will have a role in what Biden is promising will be a far-reaching climate and energy agenda.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Janet Yellen is back

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

A face familiar to Wall Street is back as a central player that this time will need to steer the country out of a deep economic crisis.

Driving the news: President-elect Joe Biden is preparing to nominate former Fed chair Janet Yellen to be Treasury secretary.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow