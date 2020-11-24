Jaime Harrison: "We have to transform the Democratic Party"

Jaime Harrison, who lost his bid to unseat Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C) after raising record-breaking amounts of money, told CNN on Tuesday that he is open to working with the Biden administration in any capacity, including chairing the Democratic National Committee.

Why it matters: Harrison, who has the support of the influential House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), has said that he would consider the role of DNC chair if offered. On Tuesday, Harrison launched a new PAC focused on long-term investments in areas seen as Democratic reaches, according to AP.

What he's saying: "Whatever they believe that I can do and be helpful on in terms of building back better, I'm on. I'm all in. So, if it's the DNC, call my number and I will be there," Harrison said, adding that Democrats "have to rebuild and revitalize this party."

"We can't just be a political organization, we've got to be a community-based organization, where we have sustained relationships."

When asked specifically how the Democratic Party needs to change, Harrison explained that his new PAC was named after a dirt road in South Carolina that was not paved after Democrats and Republicans had promised to improve infrastructure.