Police officer who shot Jacob Blake won’t face charges

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Demonstrators march during a Sunday protest in New York City over the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty
Police officers involved in the shooting of Jacob Blake will not face charges, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Gravely announced Tuesday.
The big picture: Kenosha was a center of protests, some violent, after Blake was shot and wounded in August by officer Rusten Sheskey.
Flashback: Cellphone footage from the August incident shows Sheskey shot Blake, a Black man, seven times in the back as Blake got into a vehicle with his children in the back. The shooting left Blake paralyzed.