Police officer who shot Jacob Blake won’t face charges

Police officers involved in the shooting of Jacob Blake will not face charges, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Gravely announced Tuesday.

The big picture: Kenosha was a center of protests, some violent, after Blake was shot and wounded in August by officer Rusten Sheskey.

Flashback: Cellphone footage from the August incident shows Sheskey shot Blake, a Black man, seven times in the back as Blake got into a vehicle with his children in the back. The shooting left Blake paralyzed.