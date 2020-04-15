24 mins ago - World

Scoop: Netanyahu rejected U.K. plea for ventilators

Barak Ravid of Israel's Channel 13 news

Netanyahu (R) visits Johnson in Downing Street last September. Photo: Wiktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a request from U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to allow ventilators to be exported from Israel to the U.K., Israeli officials tell me.

Why it matters: The U.K. is one of Israel's closest allies, and is facing one of the world's worst coronavirus outbreaks. Raab made the request last week while deputizing for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalized with severe coronavirus symptoms but has since been released.

The backstory: Several British companies have attempted to purchase ventilators from Israeli suppliers but been unable to because Netanyahu had issued an emergency decree banning the export of such technology out of the country, Israeli officials say. That led the U.K. to raise the issue on a political level.

  • Raab asked for an exemption from the export ban because of the U.K.'s urgent need.
  • Netanyahu expressed understanding, but said Israel needed the ventilators for domestic use.
  • Israel also faces a severe coronavirus outbreak, and the decision to ban the export of ventilators came amid fears of a domestic shortage as hospitalizations increased.

Spain also sought ventilators from Israel, with the foreign minister calling her Israeli counterpart earlier this week seeking 30 ventilators for Spanish hospitals.

  • Margarita Robles, the foreign minister, said the ventilators had been ordered prior to the export ban and partially paid for. She demanded that Israel release them as soon as possible, Israeli officials say.
  • Israel’s foreign minister, Israel Katz, said promised to see if anything could be done, but said the ventilators could not be exported at this time.

The Prime Minister’s office and Israeli foreign ministry did not deny this account but declined to comment on conversations held in diplomatic channels.

Israeli intelligence bought 100,000 of the wrong coronavirus test kits

World coronavirus updates: Macron says U.S., U.K., China back UN truce call

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday he's gotten the agreement of President Trump and the leaders of China and the U.K. to back a UN call for a global ceasefire so the world can overcome the coronavirus.

Details: Macron hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin will agree to the truce when they speak later Wednesday, so the leaders of the five UN Security Council permanent members can hold a videoconference on the issue.

Updated 12 hours ago
Barak Ravid of Israel's Channel 13 news

Scoop: Netanyahu shared fake video as proof of Iranian virus cover-up

Photo: Ronen Zvulun/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared with his Cabinet a video he claimed was evidence of Iran concealing coronavirus deaths by dropping bodies in garbage dumps, two Cabinet ministers tell me.

Behind the scenes: Several hours later, Netanyahu's office realized the video had nothing to do with Iran, or with the coronavirus crisis. It was a clip from “Pandemic," a 2007 Hallmark Channel mini-series.

Apr 1, 2020
Joann Muller

Hospitals to share ventilators while production scales up

President Trump. Photo: MANDEL NGAN / Contributor

The Trump administration and 20 major health care systems launched a new ventilator loan program that will allow hospitals to ship unused machines to areas where they are needed most to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: The "dynamic ventilator reserve" program will help hospitals deal with a shortage of the life-saving machines while private industry scrambles to crank up production.

20 hours ago