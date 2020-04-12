British Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked staff at St. Thomas' Hospital in London Saturday for treating him for the novel coronavirus, in his first statement since being moved from intensive care.

The big picture: Johnson was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March and admitted to the hospital last Sunday before being moved to the ICU a day later after his condition worsened. He left the unit Thursday. "I can't thank them enough," Johnson said in the statement to news outlets of the National Health Service hospital staff. "I owe them my life."