Israeli foreign minister's Ukraine-Russia comments spark diplomatic spat

Barak Ravid

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in October 2021. Photo: Ilia Yefimovich/Picture alliance via Getty Images

The Ukrainian ambassador to Israel in a Facebook post Thursday attacked Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid over comments he made to Axios in which he said a Russian invasion in Ukraine was not imminent.

Driving the news: Lapid on Wednesday told Axios Israel doesn’t think there will be a violent confrontation between Russia and Ukraine anytime soon. "I also don’t think a world war is about to start there," he said.

  • A day later, Ukrainian ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk wrote in a post published on the embassy Facebook page that he is "deeply appalled" by Lapid's comments.
  • “I would like to remind Mr. Minister that it is not a conflict - it is a WAR, that Russia aggressively and cynically conducts against Ukraine," the Ukrainian ambassador wrote.
  • Shortly after the post, the Israeli foreign ministry summoned Korniychuk for a meeting Friday to reprimand him over the post, an Israeli foreign ministry official told me.

What they're saying: In the Facebook post, Korniychuk also said that it is a shame Lapid “has not noticed the war in the center of Europe which lasts for eight years already” and accused Lapid of reiterating Russian propaganda.

  • “Lapid ignores the disturbing messages from his own strongest allies – USA, Britain and EU regarding the high possibility of full scale Russian military invasion into Ukraine in coming weeks," the ambassador added
  • He also wrote that Lapid should find time to speak to his Ukrainian counterpart in order “to see the real picture” and not only speak to Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The big picture: In recent years, and especially in recent weeks, Israel has tried to stay neutral and maintain good relations with both Ukraine and Russia.

  • Last October, it offered to hold a Russia-Ukraine summit in Jerusalem.

Go deeper: Satellite images show Russia's military buildup near Ukraine

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 7 mins ago - Science

Hundreds of thousands without power as "massive" winter storm hits U.S.

A power outage left a traffic signal inoperable around rush hour during a winter storm warning in Detroit, Mich., on Wednesday. Photo: Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A sprawling winter storm that has forced schools to close and massively disrupted road and air travel will continue to hit the Central, Eastern and Southern U.S. over the next few days, forecasters warn. Winter storm and ice warnings were issued for over 110 million people from New Mexico to Canada.

Driving the news: Multiple governors have declared states of emergency, as heavy snow and freezing rain pummeled much of the country and as other parts of it experienced damaging ice accumulations.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
29 mins ago - Economy & Business

CNN staffers demand answers from WarnerMedia CEO in tense meeting

Photo by Ronen Tivony/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

CNN staffers on Wednesday pummeled WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar with tough questions in the wake of the resignation of CNN boss Jeff Zucker, according to a recording of the roughly 40-minute meeting obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: The meeting showcased the frustration and confusion inside CNN over how and why their leader of 9 years was forced to resign.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
1 hour ago - World

U.S. accuses Russia of planning "staged" video as pretext for Ukraine attack

Photo: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The U.S. claims to have information indicating that Russia is considering staging a "fabricated attack" by Ukrainian forces — including a "propaganda video" showing Russian casualties and fake mourners — in order to justify an invasion of Ukraine, according to a senior Biden administration official.

Why it matters: It's the second time in recent weeks that the Biden administration has publicly accused Russia of plotting an operation that would serve as pretext to invade Ukraine. While Russian intelligence services have a history of weaponizing disinformation, the U.S. has not provided specific evidence for its claims.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow