Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (right) and Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid speak in Moscow in September 2021. Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry/TASS via Getty Images
Israel doesn’t think there will be a violent confrontation between Russia and Ukraine anytime soon, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid tells me.
Why it matters: The Biden administration has been warning publicly in recent weeks that the Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine could lead to an invasion at any moment.
- Israel is in a unique situation of having close relations with both Russia and Ukraine. It proposed a Russia-Ukraine summit in Jerusalem last October.
Behind the scenes: Secretary of State Tony Blinken called Lapid on Monday and asked that Israel convey to Russia a message of the need for de-escalation, Israeli officials tell me.
- This was the second time in recent weeks Blinken asked Israel to pass on such a message.
- Israeli officials say they have been talking to the Russians about the need to de-escalate and Lapid is planning to speak to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov about it in the coming days.
What they're saying: “At the moment, the [Israeli] assessment is that we don’t see a violent confrontation soon. I also don’t think a world war is about to start there," Lapid tells me.
- He stresses that Israel is in a complicated situation because the second largest Jewish community is in Russia and the fifth largest Jewish community is in Ukraine.
- “We have a duty to act with caution about the Russia-Ukraine crisis that no other country has," he says.
The big picture: Lapid says Israel is concerned that the Russia-Ukraine crisis will drive the attention away from the Vienna nuclear talks with Iran.
- "We would have liked the U.S. to give a much closer attention to this issue in order to prevent dangerous things from happening," he adds.
- Worth noting: The U.S. said this week it sees a path to a deal in the Vienna nuclear talks, but Iran must make “tough political decisions now."
Go deeper: Biden sending thousands of troops to Eastern Europe