Biden sending thousands of troops to Eastern Europe

Zachary Basu

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden has formally approved the deployment of thousands of troops to shore up NATO defenses in Eastern Europe "in the coming days," the Pentagon announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: It's the first major U.S. troop movement directed by the commander in chief in response to Russia's massive military buildup on Ukraine's borders.

  • Biden has ruled out sending troops to Ukraine itself, which is not a NATO member, but has approved over $600 million of security assistance to Kyiv over the past year.
  • The president had previously said troop deployments to Eastern Europe would only occur if Russia invaded Ukraine, but appeared to change his position as the situation continued to escalate.

Details: 2,000 U.S. troops based at Fort Bragg in North Carolina will be deployed to Germany and Poland, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby announced Wednesday. An additional 1,000 U.S. troops already based in Germany will reposition to Romania.

  • The troops will be under U.S. command, not NATO command, and could be augmented by additional force deployments in the coming days and months.
  • Kirby noted that other NATO countries, including the U.K., France and Denmark, have also taken steps to shore up the alliance's eastern flank.

What they're saying: "These are not permanent moves. They are moves designed to respond to the current security environment. Moreover, these forces are not going to fight in Ukraine," Kirby said at a press conference.

  • "These movements are unmistakable signals to the world that we stand ready to reassure our NATO allies and deter and defend against any aggression," he added.
  • Kirby repeatedly declined to say whether the deployment was in response to fears that Russia could attack a NATO country, stressing that Vladimir Putin's intentions are unclear and that armed conflict can be "unpredictable."

The big picture: The Pentagon separately placed a total of 8,500 U.S. troops on "heightened preparedness to deploy" to Europe last week as part of NATO's rapid-response force, which has not yet been activated.

Editor's note: This story is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
58 mins ago - Sports

Brian Flores' lawsuit could be catalyst for ownership rule changes in the NFL

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The National Football League yesterday was rocked by a racial discrimination lawsuit, brought by recently fired Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores. It could change the way teams are bought and sold, and even may put a new one in play.

Driving the news: Flores, who hopes his complaint will become a class action, mostly focuses on hiring practices — including alleged "sham" interview processes with the New York Giants and Denver Broncos. But his list of request injunctive reliefs includes:

Ben Geman, author of Generate
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Taking stock of the global electric vehicle race

Expand chart
Data: International Energy Agency via EV-volumes.com; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

The electric vehicle market is poised for both rapid growth and fundamental reshaping as a tsunami of new models start reaching drivers.

The big picture: Global EV sales — battery-electric and plug-in hybrid combined — more than doubled last year to around 6.6 million vehicles. They accounted for 8.6% of the global light-duty vehicle market, compared to about 2.5% in 2019, per a new International Energy Agency commentary.

TuAnh Dam
3 hours ago - Sports

Washington Football Team changes name to Washington Commanders

Photo: Patrick Semansky/AP

The Washington Football Team said on Wednesday that it will change its name to the Washington Commanders.

The big picture: The announcement ends an 18-month wait for the NFL franchise's new name and follows years of complaints from fans, politicians and corporate sponsors that its previous moniker was a racial slur.

