U.S. sees path for nuclear deal with Iran "if decisions are made quickly"

Barak Ravid

Negoiators meet in Vienna on Nov. 29, 2021. Photo: EU Vienna Delegation/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Biden administration sees a path to a deal in the Vienna nuclear talks, but Iran must make “tough political decisions now” or face an escalating crisis, a senior State Department official told reporters Monday.

Why it matters: The comments are another sign that the Biden administration is somewhat optimistic as nuclear negotiations in Vienna get closer to a decision point. Last week, White House Middle East coordinator Brett McGurk said the U.S. and Iran are “in the ballpark” of a possible deal.

State of play: Biden administration officials have set the end of January or beginning of February as an unofficial deadline for the talks, in large part because they believe Iran's nuclear advances will soon render the 2015 deal ineffective.

  • In recent days, negotiation teams held consultations about the way forward.

What they're saying: The State Department official, speaking to reporters on the condition of anonymity, said the talks are entering "the final stretch" this week.

  • "There are still significant gaps but we can see a path for a deal if decisions are made quickly by Iran," the official stressed.
  • The official reiterated that the U.S. will only be able to continue talks for a few more weeks, otherwise the Iranian nuclear program will be too advanced.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh separately on Monday said the Vienna talks have made significant progress.

  • “There are still important issues left in the field of sanctions removal ... Progress [made] must be acceptable in the fields of verification and assurances," he added.

What’s next: The State Department official said the Biden administration is ready to hold direct talks with Iran, stressing such negotiations will increase the chances for a deal.

  • "It will be unfortunate if we lose the chance for a deal because there were no direct talks," the official said.
  • While Iranian officials have so far refused to hold direct talks with the U.S., they have in recent days floated the possibility of agreeing to move from talking indirectly through European mediators to sitting face-to -face with U.S. negotiators.

Kristal Dixon
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Judge rejects hate crime plea deal for man who killed Ahmaud Arbery

Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images

A federal judge on Monday rejected a plea agreement reached by federal prosecutors and one of the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was shot and killed while jogging on south Georgia street.

Driving the news: Travis McMichael offered to plead guilty to violating Arbery's civil rights when he chased him through Brunswick's Satilla Shores neighborhood in 2020. But after hearing from Arbery's parents, who opposed the deal, U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Wood said she doesn't have enough information to approve the agreement.

Axios
4 hours ago - World

U.S. and Russia clash over Ukraine at UN Security Council

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya attends a United Nations Security Council meeting on Jan. 31. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

In a tense UN Security Council meeting on Monday, the Russian and U.S. ambassadors traded barbs over Ukraine, with Russia accusing Washington of "whipping up" tensions and the U.S. warning of an "urgent and dangerous" situation.

Why it matters: Monday's meeting, held at the request of the U.S., was the first open Security Council session on the recent crisis. Western leaders have warned of an imminent Russian invasion, pointing to intelligence and the estimated 100,000 troops they say Moscow has amassed on Ukraine's borders.

Richard Collings
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Investors push retailers to strengthen sick leave policies

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Employees at big box retailers are finding allies among activist investors, as some banners move to reduce paid sick days.

Why it matters: Retailers are prime targets for ESG (environmental, social and governance) activists, who are pushing companies to strengthen worker rights at a time when the pandemic has revealed how valuable these employees are to the industry.

