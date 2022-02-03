Satellite images show Russia's military buildup near Ukraine

Satellite images show an expansion of Russia's buildup near Ukraine's border, with troop tents and shelters now visible at "virtually every deployment location in Belarus, Crimea and western Russia," Maxar Technologies said.

The big picture: Evidence of new housing and live-fire exercises suggest pre-positioned units "have increased their overall readiness level," according to the company.

In photos:

Russian infantry fighting vehicles, artillery and other equipment staged in Crimea. Satellite image: ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Tanks, artillery and other support equipment staged near Yelnya, Russia. Satellite image: ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Russian military equipment in Pogonovo, Russia. Satellite image: ©2022 Maxar Technologies

An Iskander missile deployment site set up near Osipovichi, Belarus. Satellite image: ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Troop tents and housing near Novoozerne, Crimea. Satellite image: ©2022 Maxar Technologies

