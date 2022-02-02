Sign up for our daily briefing

U.S. stops describing Russian invasion as "imminent" after Ukraine pushback

Zachary Basu

Ukrainian President Zelensky with President Biden at the White House. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that the Biden administration is no longer using the word "imminent" to describe the threat of a further Russian invasion of Ukraine, citing concerns that it implied Moscow had made a decision.

Why it matters: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in both a phone call with President Biden and at a public press conference last week, criticized Western warnings about Russia's military buildup for causing a "panic" that was destabilizing Ukraine's economy.

  • "The image that mass media creates is that we have troops on the roads, we have mobilization, people are leaving for places. That's not the case. We don't need this panic," Zelensky told reporters.
  • The dispute may have been caused by translation issues: There is no exact word for "imminent" in Ukrainian, and Zelensky may have been left with the impression that the U.S. viewed the invasion as "inevitable," according to Politico.

What they're saying: "I used it once. I think others have used that once, and we stopped using it because I think it sent a message that we weren't intending to send, which was that we knew that President Putin had made a decision," Psaki said at a press briefing Wednesday.

  • "I would say the vast majority of times I've talked about it, I've said he could invade 'at any time,'" Psaki added.

UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in an interview with NPR this week that the administration's assessment is not that a Russian invasion is "imminent," as the U.S. is "still pursuing a diplomatic solution to give the Russians an off ramp."

Go deeper: Biden sending thousands of troops to Eastern Europe

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
5 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Senator's stroke catches Democrats by surprise

Sen. Ben Ray Luján. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Senate Democrats are grappling with the impact that Sen. Ben Ray Luján's absence will have on the party's agenda in their 50-50 chamber.

Why it matters: The New Mexico Democrat is doing well and expected to make a full recovery, his office says, but it's still unclear how long Luján will be out of work.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Shawna ChenAndrew Freedman
Updated 2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

109 million under winter weather alerts as U.S. faces 2nd major storm in a week

Forecast high temperatures from the National Weather Service for Feb. 3. Credit: Weatherbell.com

More than 109 million people are under winter precipitation alerts and over 3.6 million are subject to cold temperature alerts as the U.S. faces its second major winter storm in a week. Compared to the New England blizzard last weekend, this one will have a much larger real estate footprint.

Driving the news: The "significant winter storm" that's set to affect states from Colorado to Vermont began impacting much of the central U.S. overnight, per the National Weather Service. It's due to hit the hardest in the South, where icy roads and power outages could lead to blackouts.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alison Snyder, author of Science
3 hours ago - Science

2 cancer patients "cured" after promising immunotherapy treatment

A lab technician works on a research process to find new CAR-T cells and RNA in the laboratory of French biopharmaceutical company Cellectis. Photo: Thomas Coex/AFP via Getty Images

Ten years after receiving a treatment that modifies a patient's own immune cells to attack cancer, two patients who had a form of blood cancer show no signs of the disease, researchers report Wednesday.

Why it matters: The patients' remissions hint at how long the effects of CAR-T therapy — a promising but currently very costly treatment— may persist in some people.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow