Israel rolls out 4th COVID vaccine dose to over-60s

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced Tuesday he's ordered the immediate rollout of a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in response to the threat of the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

Why it matters: Israel is believed to be the first country to offer a fourth coronavirus dose to citizens.

What's happening: Israel's government is offering fourth doses to residents aged over 60 and those with compromised immune systems.

What they're saying: "The citizens of Israel were the first in the world to receive the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and we are continuing to pioneer with the fourth dose as well," Bennett said in a statement to news outlets.

