Israel bans travel to U.S. and Canada over Omnicron variant

Israeli cabinet ministers agreed to add the U.S. and Canada to its "red list," banning people from traveling to the countries, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office announced on Monday.

Why it matters: The move comes amid rising case numbers in both countries, and as the Omnicron variant continues to spread worldwide. The ban will take effect at midnight Wednesday morning after it has been approved by a parliamentary committee.

Details: Italy, Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Morocco, Portugal, Switzerland and Turkey were also added to the list, according to the announcement.