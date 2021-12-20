Sign up for our daily briefing

Israel bans travel to U.S. and Canada over Omnicron variant

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attends a press conference on Sunday. Photo: Marc Israel Sellem/JINI via Xinhua

Israeli cabinet ministers agreed to add the U.S. and Canada to its "red list," banning people from traveling to the countries, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office announced on Monday.

Why it matters: The move comes amid rising case numbers in both countries, and as the Omnicron variant continues to spread worldwide. The ban will take effect at midnight Wednesday morning after it has been approved by a parliamentary committee.

Details: Italy, Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Morocco, Portugal, Switzerland and Turkey were also added to the list, according to the announcement.

  • The change is pending approved by the Knesset Constitution, Justice and Law Committee.

Kierra Frazier
Dec 17, 2021 - World

Canada to reimpose COVID testing requirement for travelers

Travelers at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada on Dec. 16. Photo: Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Canada will retighten its border starting Dec. 21 and require travelers who are returning to the country to show proof of a negative PCR test, the government announced on Friday.

Driving the news: Canada's testing requirement was eased on Nov. 30 but will return now that the Omicron COVID-19 variant is spreading extremely quickly across the globe.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Manchin blames White House staff for failed negotiations

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Monday blamed White House staff for the breakdown in negotiations over President Biden's Build Back Better agenda and doubled down on his commitment to tanking the bill.

Why it matters: One day after he sent the Democratic Party reeling by announcing he will not support the $1.7 trillion package, Manchin leaned further into his opposition to the bill, making clear he has no plans of reversing course.

Andrew FreedmanBen Geman
41 mins ago - Energy & Environment

How the Biden climate agenda could be rescued after Manchin stunner

A bent stop sign in a storm-damaged neighborhood after Hurricane Ida on Sept. 4, 2021, in Grand Isle, La. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-W.Va.) declaration Sunday that he opposes President Biden's signature climate and social policy legislation makes the administration's task of meeting its climate goals far more difficult.

Why it matters: The setback to slashing emissions comes as scientists say time is running out to avoid far worse impacts from global warming.

