Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, leader of the Islamic State, or ISIS, was targeted in a raid led by U.S. military special operations and is believed to have been killed in the attack in northwest Syria, Newsweek first reported Saturday night.
Details: A "well-placed military source" told Fox News that a "high value ISIS target" believed to be Baghdadi was "killed by U.S.-led forces in Idlib, Syria." A U.S. official told AP the terrorist group leader was "killed in an explosion" in the province.
- NBC News reported that forensic testing was being conducted, but officials told the news outlet that Baghdadi was among the dead. CNN also reported he was believed to be dead and that the "CIA assisted in locating" him. A U.S. Army official "briefed on the results of the operation" told Newsweek that Baghdadi had died.
- The reports surfaced soon after President Trump posted a cryptic tweet at 9:23 p.m. saying something "very big has just happened!" and the White House said it would make a "major statement" on Sunday at 9 a.m.
Why it matters: Baghdadi was regarded by many as the world’s most-wanted man. He had evaded capture for years amid tight security, per the BBC.
- The U.S. increased its offer of a reward for information leading to his capture from $10 million to $25 million in December 2016 because it said the threat he posed had "increased significantly."
The big picture: Just last month, an audio message from Baghdadi emerged in which he called on followers to redouble efforts to further the mission of ISIS in an effort to boost the extremist group after it lost control of territories in Iraq and Syria this year.
- In April, ISIS released a video of Baghdadi speaking with masked supporters about events that took place that month amid reports that he had been killed or gravely wounded.
