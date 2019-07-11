Five suspected Iranian Revolutionary Guard gunboats tried to seize a British oil tanker in the Gulf Wednesday before a British warship intervened, U.S. military officials told Reuters and other news outlets.
Details: The warship threatened to open fire on the Iranian boats, which left without opening fire, a senior military official told Fox News, adding a manned U.S. reconnaissance aircraft was above the vessels at the time. The British Royal Navy frigate HMS Montrose had been escorting the tanker from the rear, according to CNN.
Why it matters: It's the latest in a series of provocations between Iran and the West and comes at a time when the U.S. says it's moving ahead with plans to build an international military coalition to protect waters around Iran and Yemen. The U.S. blames Iran for recent attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf.
The big picture: Iran's ambassador to the United Nations told the BBC earlier Wednesday there would be consequences if Britain didn't release an Iranian oil tanker it seized recently off the coast of Gibraltar. British officials said the tanker was operating in violation of European Union sanctions, per the Wall Street Journal.
This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.
