Why it matters: It's the latest in a series of provocations between Iran and the West and comes at a time when the U.S. says it's moving ahead with plans to build an international military coalition to protect waters around Iran and Yemen. The U.S. blames Iran for recent attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf.

The big picture: Iran's ambassador to the United Nations told the BBC earlier Wednesday there would be consequences if Britain didn't release an Iranian oil tanker it seized recently off the coast of Gibraltar. British officials said the tanker was operating in violation of European Union sanctions, per the Wall Street Journal.

