Ukrainian airline says "error probability is minimal" in Tehran crash

Canada is reaching out directly to Iran's government about the crash, Canada's deputy minister of global affairs said at the press conference.

Trudeau told reporters that President Trump did not make any specific requests of Canada when the leaders talked on Wednesday, in light of the president's call for NATO countries to increase their involvement in the Middle East.

Trudeau later tweeted a summary of his Wednesday call with Trump, during which the leaders discussed the need for an investigation into the cause of the crash.

What we know: The airline, Ukraine International Airlines, said an investigation would be conducted into the crash involving authorities from Ukraine, Iran and Boeing representatives.

The Iranian government said it will not be giving the U.S. or Boeing any of the flight data recorders, but it will be working with Ukrainian officials throughout the investigation, CNN reports.

Ukrainian International Airlines said in a statement Wednesday: "Given the crew's experience, error probability is minimal. We do not even consider such a chance," adding that all three crew members had between 7,600 and 12,000 hours of experience flying the aircraft.

The victims: Officials in Ukraine said 82 Iranians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedish, four Afghan, three German and three British nationals were also aboard the Kiev-bound Flight 752 when it crashed, per AP.

Boeing said in a statement: "This is a tragic event and our heartfelt thoughts are with the crew, passengers, and their families. We are in contact with our airline customer and stand by them in this difficult time. We are ready to assist in any way needed."

The big picture: The Federal Aviation Administration issued an emergency restriction on Tuesday prohibiting U.S. civil aviation operators from flying in airspace over Iraq, Iran, and the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman after the Iranian military struck two Iraqi bases where U.S. troops are stationed.

This latest crash could also further complicate things for Boeing, which is already struggling with its 737 Max after 346 people died in two crashes. However, it's not yet clear if this latest crash is related to manufacturer problems, per CNN.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.