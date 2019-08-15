The Justice Department has applied to seize an Iranian oil tanker that's currently being held by United Kingdom's semi-autonomous state Gibraltar — hours before it was set to be released, reports the Gibraltar Chronicle.

Why it matters: The U.K. and Iran have been working on de-escalating tensions after the tit-for-tat seizure of oil tankers in the Persian Gulf. The move by the Justice Department to apply for the Iranian tanker is one of many "back-and-forth jabs" between the U.S. and Iran, as tensions remain heated over the Trump administration's campaign of "maximum pressure" sanctions, the New York Times reports.