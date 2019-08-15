Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

U.S. applies to seize Iranian tanker that U.K. was set to release

Iranian oil tanker seized by the U.K. in Gibraltar
Photo: JORGE GUERRERO/AFP/Getty Images

The Justice Department has applied to seize an Iranian oil tanker that's currently being held by United Kingdom's semi-autonomous state Gibraltar — hours before it was set to be released, reports the Gibraltar Chronicle.

Why it matters: The U.K. and Iran have been working on de-escalating tensions after the tit-for-tat seizure of oil tankers in the Persian Gulf. The move by the Justice Department to apply for the Iranian tanker is one of many "back-and-forth jabs" between the U.S. and Iran, as tensions remain heated over the Trump administration's campaign of "maximum pressure" sanctions, the New York Times reports.

The backdrop:

  • Officials in Gibraltar seized the Iranian tanker over a month ago, claiming that the tanker was illegally transporting oil to Syria and violating European Union sanctions, per the NYT.
  • Iran responded by seizing a British oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.
  • Britain and Iran were set to reach a deal earlier this week, following a court hearing in Gibraltar on Wednesday, according to the NYT.

What's next: The Supreme Court of Gibraltar will hear a case later Thursday regarding the transfer of the Iranian oil tanker to the U.S., per the Gibraltar Chronicle.

