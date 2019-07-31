Trump administration sanctions Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif

"For far too long he has been indulged as the reasonable and credible face of Iran and today President Trump decided enough is enough."

— Senior U.S. official

An official on the call accused Zarif of "spearheading propaganda and disinformation efforts" and implementing the policies of Iran's supreme leader and Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The other side: When reports first emerged that the U.S. was considering sanctioning Zarif, there was considerable alarm among diplomats and former officials who said the administration, which claims to want a broader deal with Iran, was severing ties with its most likely point of contact for negotiations.

A U.S. official denied that the administration considers Zarif "to be our primary point of contact," in part because he's not a "primary decision-maker."

The officials on the call were intent on undermining his reputation as moderate figure within the regime, a reputation one official described as a "masquerade."

The same official said the delay on designating Zarif, which some had taken as a sign the administration was rethinking the move, was due to the fact that such a "highly unusual action" takes time to finalize.

What they're saying: Zarif offered a sarcastic "thank you" to the administration "for considering me such a huge threat to your agenda," and said the sanctions would have no tangible effect on him or his family because he has no "property or interests outside of Iran."