Sanders requests recount of Iowa recanvass after results show shrunken margin

Sen. Bernie Sanders said in a statement Tuesday night he will request a recount of the Iowa Democratic Party's recanvass results.

Where it stands: Both Buttigieg and Sanders requested partial recanvasses in Iowa last week after results were delayed and showed several errors following a software malfunction on caucus night.

What they're saying: Sanders adviser Jeff Weaver said in a statement: "We now believe a recount will give Sen. Sanders enough State Delegate Equivalents to put him over the top by that metric as well. We want to thank the people of Iowa, our supporters, our volunteers and everyone who made this possible."

By the numbers: Buttigieg now has 563.207 state delegate equivalents and Sanders has 563.127. But awarded pledged delegates have not changed, with Buttigieg receving 12

Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire primary

Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win the New Hampshire Democratic primary, according to NBC News, ABC News and Decision Desk HQ.

State of play: Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg narrowly trails Sanders, with Sen. Amy Klobuchar in 3rd.

The Sanders surge shapes the Iowa caucuses

DES MOINES, Iowa — Bernie Sanders' momentum is shaping the final hours of the race to win tonight's Iowa caucuses, forcing his rivals to lower expectations and feeding the Democratic establishment's fears about what a Sanders victory could do to the party.

The state of play: Advisers to Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg are already insisting that Iowa's not everything in advance of possible disappointments tonight. "We view Iowa as the beginning, not the end," Biden adviser Symone Sanders said Sunday.

Polls show Buttigieg bounce after debate night

Former Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg moved into a statistical tie with Sen. Bernie Sanders among likely Democratic primary voters in New Hampshire, in a Boston Globe/WBZ-TV/Suffolk University poll released Friday night.

By the numbers: Buttigieg is at 25% and Sanders polls at 24%. Meanwhile, Sen. Elizabeth Warren was at 14% and Joe Biden was only at 11%. The margin of error is 4.4 points.

