Iowa Democratic Party releases national delegate totals

Zachary Basu

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Iowa Democratic Party on Sunday released its allocations for national delegates, following an update to precinct results that were flagged for mistakes and inconsistencies.

The big picture: Pete Buttigieg will walk away with 14 pledged national delegates for July's Democratic National Convention, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders with 12, Sen. Elizabeth Warren with 8, Joe Biden with 6 and Sen. Amy Klobuchar with 1.

  • It doesn't appear that there will be an official recanvass, which DNC chair Tom Perez called for after a delay in results from last week's caucuses.
  • The party has not yet released a statement that explains the updates to precinct results or that accounts for additional potential errors flagged by campaigns and news organizations.

This story is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Zachary Basu

DNC chair calls for recanvass in Iowa

Tom Perez. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez called for the Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) to "immediately begin a recanvass" on Thursday in light of software malfunctions and other issues that have caused a delay in the results from Monday's caucuses.

What they're saying: "Enough is enough," Perez tweeted. "In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass."

Ursula Perano

Biden campaign demands answers from Iowa Democrats over "quality control"

Photo: Joshua Lott/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign is demanding answers from the Iowa Democratic Party over technology "quality control" issues that have delayed caucus results.

What they're saying: "[W]e believe that the campaigns deserve full explanations and relevant information regarding the methods of quality control you are employing, and an opportunity to respond, before any official results are released."

Axios

Pete Buttigieg holds narrow lead in Iowa with 97% of precincts reporting

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The Iowa Democratic Party on Wednesday released results from 97% of the precincts that caucused on Monday, following a delay in reporting due to a software error from a vote-tallying app.

Where it stands: The results show that Pete Buttigieg has earned the highest percentage of delegates thus far — just — at 26.2%, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders at 26.1%, Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 18.2% and Joe Biden at 15.8%.

