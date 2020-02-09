Iowa Democratic Party releases national delegate totals

The Iowa Democratic Party on Sunday released its allocations for national delegates, following an update to precinct results that were flagged for mistakes and inconsistencies.

The big picture: Pete Buttigieg will walk away with 14 pledged national delegates for July's Democratic National Convention, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders with 12, Sen. Elizabeth Warren with 8, Joe Biden with 6 and Sen. Amy Klobuchar with 1.

It doesn't appear that there will be an official recanvass, which DNC chair Tom Perez called for after a delay in results from last week's caucuses.

The party has not yet released a statement that explains the updates to precinct results or that accounts for additional potential errors flagged by campaigns and news organizations.

