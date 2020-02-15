34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Iowa Democratic Party appoints new chair

Orion Rummler

Troy Price, former chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, addresses the media on Feb. 7 in Des Moines, Iowa. Photo: Steve Pope/Getty Images

The Iowa Democratic Party announced its new chair on Saturday after Troy Price resigned in the wake of the state's disarrayed and delayed caucuses.

What's new: Rep. Mark Smith, minority leader of the Iowa House of Representatives, has taken the position.

What they're saying:

"@MarkSmithIowa represents Marshalltown in the Iowa State House, and formerly served as House Dem Leader. A sixth generation Iowan, Mark has the breadth of experience and record of leadership to strengthen our path to victory and elect Democrats up and down the ballot this Nov."
— the party tweeted Saturday

Zachary Basu

Iowa Democratic Party chair resigns

Photo: Steve Pope/Getty Images

Troy Price, the chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, has submitted his resignation.

Why it matters: Results from last week's caucuses were delayed due to software failures and reporting errors, leading to calls for an independent investigation and requests by the Buttigieg and Sanders campaigns for a partial recanvass.

Ursula Perano

DNC chair says party will consider revoking Iowa's first-in-nation status

Screenshot: CNN

Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that there will "absolutely" be a conversation within the party about stripping Iowa of its first-in-nation caucus status after this election cycle.

The big picture: For years, Democrats have argued that Iowa has a disproportionate amount of influence over the nomination process and that, as a predominantly white state, it doesn't reflect the broader Democratic electorate. Iowa's role has been further called into question following a caucus-day meltdown that has left results undetermined almost a week later.

Stef W. Kight

States trying to avoid repeating Iowa's caucus nightmare

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

In the wake of Democrats' Iowa disaster, the Nevada Democratic Party has abandoned the problematic app — and Wyoming Democratic Party officials tell Axios they will conduct a thorough run-through with their own technology ahead of their caucuses.

Why it matters: The technological failure in Iowa caucuses is becoming another nail in the coffin of the caucus system, which nearly a dozen states have ditched and replaced with primaries since 2016.

