Iowa Democratic Party appoints new chair
Troy Price, former chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, addresses the media on Feb. 7 in Des Moines, Iowa. Photo: Steve Pope/Getty Images
The Iowa Democratic Party announced its new chair on Saturday after Troy Price resigned in the wake of the state's disarrayed and delayed caucuses.
What's new: Rep. Mark Smith, minority leader of the Iowa House of Representatives, has taken the position.
What they're saying:
"@MarkSmithIowa represents Marshalltown in the Iowa State House, and formerly served as House Dem Leader. A sixth generation Iowan, Mark has the breadth of experience and record of leadership to strengthen our path to victory and elect Democrats up and down the ballot this Nov."— the party tweeted Saturday
