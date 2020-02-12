1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Anxieties over Nevada caucuses mount following Iowa chaos

Rashaan Ayesh

Nevada voters during the 2018 midterm elections. Photo: Mikayla Whitmore/The Washington Post via Getty Images

There are growing concerns that the Feb. 22 Nevada caucuses could be a repeat of the chaos that hit Iowa's caucus process earlier this month, AP reports.

What's happening: Election volunteers in the state have yet to receive training for the iPads they will use on caucus day — or specific details about what the process' electronic "Caucus Tool" is and how it will ultimately be used.

  • Nevada was going to originally use the same app used in Iowa but has since scrapped those plans. Organizers told the AP that state party officials emphasized that the "Caucus Tool" is not an app, but did not explain how it was different.
  • Compounding matters, Nevada will offer early voting in its multi-stage caucus process — which Iowa didn't attempt.

The big picture, via Axios' Stef Kight: Wyoming is the only other state that will hold a traditional caucus this year — on April 4.

The bottom line: Concerns over election security and confidence in electoral results have only grown since Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, as the AP writes, "Iowa’s problems demonstrated that it doesn’t take a foreign government to cause chaos."

Stef W. Kight

States trying to avoid repeating Iowa's caucus nightmare

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

In the wake of Democrats' Iowa disaster, the Nevada Democratic Party has abandoned the problematic app — and Wyoming Democratic Party officials tell Axios they will conduct a thorough run-through with their own technology ahead of their caucuses.

Why it matters: The technological failure in Iowa caucuses is becoming another nail in the coffin of the caucus system, which nearly a dozen states have ditched and replaced with primaries since 2016.

Scott Rosenberg

Nevada Democrats say their caucus won't use Iowa's app

Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Nevada's Democrats say their Feb. 22 caucus will not use the same vote-tallying app that's being blamed for the unprecedented delay reporting Monday's Iowa caucus results. CNN previously reported Nevada would.

Our thought bubble: When software introductions fail as badly as Iowa's just did, engineers typically "roll back" their system to its last previously functioning state. For Nevada's Democrats, that's likely to mean turning back the clock to the way they did it four years ago.

Ina Fried

Finger pointing continues over Iowa app fiasco

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

It's been two days since app problems delayed returns and cast a stain on the Iowa caucus, but the blame game continues.

Why it matters: So far, two things seem pretty clear. It's not a good idea to rely on an app as the primary means of tabulating election results, and the app used in Iowa was also pretty bad.

