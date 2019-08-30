Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Stories

DNC to tell Iowa and Nevada to dump virtual caucus plan for 2020

Illustration of a pile of donkeys
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The Democratic National Committee is set to recommend that Iowa and Nevada not move forward with their plans to offer "virtual" telephone-based caucus participation in 2020 due to concerns about hacking, reports the Des Moines Register.

Why it matters: The virtual caucuses were envisioned as a way to expand voter access as part of a national mandate set by the DNC, but the organization remains wary after its email hacking incident during the 2016 election. The AP says that it still remains unclear if both states could overhaul their proposals or offer an alternative form of virtual caucus participation.

Go deeper: House Democrats continue their election security push

Election Security