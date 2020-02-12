49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Iowa Democratic Party chair resigns

Zachary Basu

Photo: Steve Pope/Getty Images

Troy Price, the chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, has submitted his resignation.

Why it matters: Results from last week's caucuses were delayed due to software failures and reporting errors, leading to calls for an independent investigation and requests by the Buttigieg and Sanders campaigns for a partial recanvass.

What he's saying:

"While it is my desire to stay in this role and see this process through to completion, I do believe it is time for the Iowa Democratic Party to begin looking forward, and my presence in my current role makes that more difficult. Therefore, I will resign as chair of the Iowa Democratic Party effective upon the election of my replacement."
— Troy Price

The big picture: Tom Perez, the chair of the Democratic National Committee, has said he will "absolutely not" consider resigning in the aftermath of the Iowa chaos. He told CNN on Sunday that there will be a conversation within the party about stripping Iowa of its first-in-nation caucus status after this election cycle.

Read Price's resignation letter.

