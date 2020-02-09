DNC chair says party will consider revoking Iowa's first-in-nation status

Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that there will "absolutely" be a conversation within the party about stripping Iowa of its first-in-nation caucus status after this election cycle.

The big picture: For years, Democrats have argued that Iowa has a disproportionate amount of influence over the nomination process and that, as a predominantly white state, it doesn't reflect the broader Democratic electorate. Iowa's role has been further called into question following a caucus-day meltdown that has left results undetermined almost a week later.

The big picture: Perez, who has called for a recanvass and ripped into the Iowa Democratic Party for its handling of the caucuses, said he would "absolutely not" consider resigning, but acknowledged that the DNC would take some responsibility.

"The Iowa Democratic Party runs the actual election," Perez said. "Our partnership with our state parties — any time something goes wrong, whether it's something that's run by the state party or not, we're all in this together."

