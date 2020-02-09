34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

DNC chair says party will consider revoking Iowa's first-in-nation status

Ursula Perano

Screenshot: CNN

Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that there will "absolutely" be a conversation within the party about stripping Iowa of its first-in-nation caucus status after this election cycle.

The big picture: For years, Democrats have argued that Iowa has a disproportionate amount of influence over the nomination process and that, as a predominantly white state, it doesn't reflect the broader Democratic electorate. Iowa's role has been further called into question following a caucus-day meltdown that has left results undetermined almost a week later.

The big picture: Perez, who has called for a recanvass and ripped into the Iowa Democratic Party for its handling of the caucuses, said he would "absolutely not" consider resigning, but acknowledged that the DNC would take some responsibility.

  • "The Iowa Democratic Party runs the actual election," Perez said. "Our partnership with our state parties — any time something goes wrong, whether it's something that's run by the state party or not, we're all in this together."

