Iowa closes bars, nightclubs in 6 counties due to coronavirus spikes among young people

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) on Thursday ordered all bars, nightclubs and breweries to close in six counties across the state after a spike in positive coronavirus cases, specifically among young adults, the Des Moines Register reports.

The state of play: The order will remain in effect until at least Sept. 5, and counties containing major universities were specifically targeted. Restaurants in the affected counties will also be ordered to stop serving alcohol after 10 p.m.

  • Johnson County, the home of the University of Iowa, saw 19- to 24-year-olds make up 69% of its new cases in the past week.
  • Story County, which contains Iowa State University, saw 74% of its new cases from that age group over the same timeframe.

The big picture: It's the latest fallout from universities returning to in-campus instruction amid the coronavirus pandemic. The University of North Carolina was forced to halt in-person classes after just one week.

  • The University of Alabama has also seen over 500 new cases among faculty, staff and students since returning to campus.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its guidance on testing to exclude asymptomatic individuals.

Why it matters: Experts have said it's important to identify infections before coronavirus symptoms kick in because that's when many individuals are believed to be the most contagious, the New York Times reports.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The majority of China has returned to normalcy as the pandemic persists, with the exception for Xinjiang where officials declared a "wartime mode" for the region, NPR reports.

The big picture: The region has essentially been cut off from the rest of the country with little detail regarding the lockdown. The month-long lockdown, which started in July, has angered residents, NPR notes.

Coronavirus cases fell by 15% this week

Data: The COVID Tracking Project, state health departments; Map: Andrew Witherspoon, Sara Wise/Axios

New coronavirus infections fell by almost 15% over the past week, continuing a steady downward trend.

Why it matters: The standard caveats still apply — progress can always fall apart, the U.S. is climbing down from a very high number of cases, and this is far from over. But this is undeniably good news. Things are getting better.

