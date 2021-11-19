Sign up for our daily briefing

India's Modi to repeal farm laws that sparked massive protests

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Alastair Grant/Pool/Getty Images

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Friday that his government will repeal the country's farming laws that were introduced in September 2020.

Why it matters: The laws to deregulate agriculture sparked months of massive protests, led by thousands of farmers who said the legislation threatened their businesses and livelihoods.

  • The significant backflip by Modi's government coincided with the Sikh's Guru Purab festival and ahead of crucial elections in states including Punjab, where the majority religion is Sikhism.
  • The majority of demonstrators are Sikh farmers from Punjab, AP notes.

Details: Modi said during a televised address that his government had decided to withdraw all three of the controversial agricultural laws, per Reuters.

  • "In the parliament session starting later this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal these three agricultural laws," he said.

Zachary Basu
21 hours ago - World

U.S. ignores recommendation to put India on religious freedom violation list

President Biden meets with India Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September. Photo: Sarahbeth Maney-Pool/Getty Images

The State Department has bypassed a recommendation from an independent government commission to name India to its "red list" of countries engaged in "systematic, ongoing and egregious" violations of religious freedom — for the second consecutive year.

Why it matters: The omission is the latest example of leniency applied to India by the administration and U.S. lawmakers. Strengthening ties with the world's largest democracy has featured prominently in both the Trump and Biden administrations' strategy for countering China.

Zachary Basu
2 mins ago - World

Top Democrat proposes crushing sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine

Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) has introduced an amendment that would trigger a cascade of sanctions against top Russian officials, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, major financial institutions, sovereign debt transactions and more in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Why it matters: U.S. officials have been sounding the alarm about Russia's massive military buildup on the eastern border of Ukraine. The sanctions threat is intended to serve as a powerful deterrent against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all counts

Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in his trial. Photo: Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images

A jury on Friday found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all five counts in the fatal shooting of two men during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.

Driving the news: Defense lawyers argued Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, in Kenosha in August 2020.

