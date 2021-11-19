India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Friday that his government will repeal the country's farming laws that were introduced in September 2020.

Why it matters: The laws to deregulate agriculture sparked months of massive protests, led by thousands of farmers who said the legislation threatened their businesses and livelihoods.

The significant backflip by Modi's government coincided with the Sikh's Guru Purab festival and ahead of crucial elections in states including Punjab, where the majority religion is Sikhism.

The majority of demonstrators are Sikh farmers from Punjab, AP notes.

Details: Modi said during a televised address that his government had decided to withdraw all three of the controversial agricultural laws, per Reuters.