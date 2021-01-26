Sign up for our daily briefing
Farmers ride through the smoke of tear gas fired by the police as they protest the Indian central government's recent agricultural reforms in the capital New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo: Sajjad Hussain/AFP via Getty Images
Farmers from across India burst through barricades and police tear gas to enter New Delhi to protest new farming laws, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepared to lead Republic Day celebrations Tuesday, per the BBC.
Why it matters: The tractor rally that the central government tried and failed to stop is the culmination of a months-long protest over the laws to deregulate Indian agriculture, which have embarrassed Modi, the New York Times notes. Farmers say the laws will drive down crop prices and benefit big corporations.