Farmers from across India burst through barricades and police tear gas to enter New Delhi to protest new farming laws, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepared to lead Republic Day celebrations Tuesday, per the BBC.

Why it matters: The tractor rally that the central government tried and failed to stop is the culmination of a months-long protest over the laws to deregulate Indian agriculture, which have embarrassed Modi, the New York Times notes. Farmers say the laws will drive down crop prices and benefit big corporations.