Indian farmers escalate protests over deregulation measures

Photo: Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times via Getty

Leaders of a farmers' protest in India held a day-long hunger strike on Monday and reiterated their calls for nationwide protests over new laws to deregulate Indian agriculture, Al Jazeera reports.

Why it matters: Farmers say the laws will drive down crop prices and benefit big corporations. They've taken the government by surprise with large demonstrations in New Delhi, which have now continued for 19 days.

  • Farmers are calling on the government to revoke the laws and restore price floors for crops like grain.
  • Thousands have camped out on the outskirts of New Delhi and blocked off at least five major highways into the city, per AP.

The big picture: Agriculture contributes 15% of India’s economy and employs nearly 60% of its 1.4 billion people.

  • But many Indian farmers are struggling to make a living or escape their debts, particularly during the pandemic downturn. Suicides among farmers have spiked, the NY Times reports.

The three farm laws passed in September were intended to boost the sector and remove the need for middlemen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said.

  • They allow farmers to sell produce to private buyers, not just government-run markets where they're guaranteed a minimum price.
  • But critics say the laws are flawed. “Our agriculture regulation needs change, but the new laws will end up serving corporate interests more than farmers," argued Kaushik Basu, the former World Bank chief economist and a top economic adviser to a previous Indian government.
  • Talks between farmers and the government have failed. Farmers' unions soundly rejected an amended government proposal last week.

Where things stand: Farmers have protested for almost two months in Punjab and Haryana states, but things escalated three weeks ago when tens of thousands marched to New Delhi and clashed with police, per AP.

Ursula Perano
7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden officially reaches 270 Electoral College votes

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden officially reached 270 Electoral College votes on Monday, further solidifying his victory even though the outcome of the election has been known for weeks.

Why it matters: The Electoral College result affirms Biden as the next president after weeks of Trump's false accusations that the election was stolen from him, dozens of failed legal challenges from the Trump campaign, and protests threatening the safety of states' electors.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
59 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Bipartisan group releases details of 2-part stimulus package

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) speaks alongside a bipartisan group of lawmakers. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

A bipartisan group of senators has released the full legislative text for a two-part stimulus plan: a $748 billion package focusing on areas of agreement and a separate $160 billion bill that includes the most controversial provisions — additional funding for state and local government and liability protections.

Why it matters: While many lawmakers see this bill as the most realistic and concrete compromise on coronavirus relief that we've seen in months, House and Republican leadership view it as a marker for broader negotiations — not the final vehicle for aid.

Orion Rummler
2 hours ago - Health

U.S. surpasses 300,000 coronavirus deaths

Expand chart
Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. topped 300,000 coronavirus deaths on Monday, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: The U.S. is averaging 2,427 deaths a day — 300 more fatalities per day than during the pandemic's initial peak in the spring, per the COVID Tracking Project. It took less than three months for the U.S. to record another 100,000 deaths.

