House impeachment managers on Thursday told how the Capitol siege terrorized the workers who take care of and protect members of Congress.

The state of play: That included Black police officers repeatedly being called the n-word and janitors having to clean up blood and feces left by the rioters.

Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) recounted

the injuries suffered by Capitol Police: one who died as a result of the attack, two who took their own lives as a result of it and others who have admitted to considering "self-harm." He also told of 20-something staffers, who recounted harrowing tales of hiding from insurrectionists pounding on office doors.

What's next: There is broad agreement among Republicans as well as Trump’s team to end the impeachment trial as early as possible, given the beating they’re taking from the media and the strength of the Democrats’ presentation.

Many lawmakers have begun feeding the notion that the trial will wrap on Saturday to reporters “in an effort to speed things along,” a senior congressional aide told Axios.

Several GOP senators have also rallied around the notion that the managers’ presentation is beginning to lose credibility, and that it’s becoming far more political.

“Today was not connecting the dots,” Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) said.

“It's just redundancy, the same thing over and over again,” Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) told reporters. “To me, they're losing credibility the longer they talk.”

