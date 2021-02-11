Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Stay on top of the latest market trends
Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
From today's presentation by House Manager Diana DeGette. Photo: Senate TV via AP
House impeachment managers on Thursday told how the Capitol siege terrorized the workers who take care of and protect members of Congress.
The state of play: That included Black police officers repeatedly being called the n-word and janitors having to clean up blood and feces left by the rioters.
- Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) recounted the injuries suffered by Capitol Police: one who died as a result of the attack, two who took their own lives as a result of it and others who have admitted to considering "self-harm."
- He also told of 20-something staffers, who recounted harrowing tales of hiding from insurrectionists pounding on office doors.
What's next: There is broad agreement among Republicans as well as Trump’s team to end the impeachment trial as early as possible, given the beating they’re taking from the media and the strength of the Democrats’ presentation.
- Many lawmakers have begun feeding the notion that the trial will wrap on Saturday to reporters “in an effort to speed things along,” a senior congressional aide told Axios.
Several GOP senators have also rallied around the notion that the managers’ presentation is beginning to lose credibility, and that it’s becoming far more political.
- “Today was not connecting the dots,” Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) said.
- “It's just redundancy, the same thing over and over again,” Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) told reporters. “To me, they're losing credibility the longer they talk.”
Go deeper: Live updates