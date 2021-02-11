Sign up for our daily briefing

The trial turns to Republicans

From today's presentation by House Manager Diana DeGette. Photo: Senate TV via AP

House impeachment managers on Thursday told how the Capitol siege terrorized the workers who take care of and protect members of Congress.

The state of play: That included Black police officers repeatedly being called the n-word and janitors having to clean up blood and feces left by the rioters.

  • Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) recounted the injuries suffered by Capitol Police: one who died as a result of the attack, two who took their own lives as a result of it and others who have admitted to considering "self-harm."
  • He also told of 20-something staffers, who recounted harrowing tales of hiding from insurrectionists pounding on office doors.

What's next: There is broad agreement among Republicans as well as Trump’s team to end the impeachment trial as early as possible, given the beating they’re taking from the media and the strength of the Democrats’ presentation.

  • Many lawmakers have begun feeding the notion that the trial will wrap on Saturday to reporters “in an effort to speed things along,” a senior congressional aide told Axios.

Several GOP senators have also rallied around the notion that the managers’ presentation is beginning to lose credibility, and that it’s becoming far more political. 

  • “Today was not connecting the dots,” Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) said.
  • “It's just redundancy, the same thing over and over again,” Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) told reporters. “To me, they're losing credibility the longer they talk.”

Alayna Treene, Ursula Perano
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Impeachment trial recap, day 3: House managers rest case, urging Senate to convict

Security forces respond with tear gas after Trump's supporters breached the Capitol security. Photo: Probal Rashid/Getty Images

House impeachment managers wrapped up their case against Donald Trump on Thursday by driving home the evidence they believe shows the former president committed the impeachable offense of "incitement of insurrection."

The big picture: House managers closed their final day with words and footage of the rioters at the U.S. Capitol, arguing that the siege was carried out at the direction of the former president. They warned that Trump could incite violence again if he is not barred from holding office.

11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The daily highlights from Trump's 2nd Senate impeachment trial

Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The back half of 16 hours of arguments from the House impeachment managers is set to kick off on Thursday at noon, as the Senate plows full steam ahead in its unprecedented trial of a former president.

The big picture: Donald Trump is unlikely to be convicted on the House's single charge of "incitement of insurrection," as only a handful of Republicans have signaled their intention to vote against the party's most popular figure. But the House managers' presentation of chilling, never-before-seen security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol assault may make that vote more difficult.

23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Impeachment managers pressure Republicans with new evidence

Stacey Plaskett, a Democratic House delegate who represents the Virgin Islands, delivers her impeachment presentation. Photo: Congress.gov via Getty Images

House impeachment managers Wednesday used previously unseen security video, unheard police radio calls and undisclosed facts to try to shock Senate jurors into a conviction in Donald Trump's second impeachment trial.

Why it matters: We were on the ground with senators throughout the Jan. 6 insurrection. Everyone was isolated from the activity on that day. On Wednesday, the senators sat in their own chamber, audio booming like a movie theater, seeing the danger that nearly engulfed them. A nation of constituents watched along at home.

