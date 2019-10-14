Poll: Majority of Dems in early voting states want Trump imprisoned

Firehouse Strategies, a Republican firm, and data company Optimus found that a majority of 1,765 likely Democratic primary voters in early voting states believe that President Trump should not only be impeached but also imprisoned.

The big picture: Support for impeachment has continued to climb since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an inquiry into allegations that Trump in July tried to pressure the president of Ukraine into investigating Joe Biden, but there has been little polling on the public's opinion on imprisonment for the president.