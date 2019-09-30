Poll shows net 20-point swing in favor of impeaching and removing Trump

By the numbers: Quinnipiac found that 47% of voters favor impeaching and removing Trump from office, compared with 47% who do not. A Quinnipiac poll released on Sept. 25 found showed voters did not want to impeach and remove Trump at 57%-37% split — indicating a net 20-point swing in less than a week.

50% of those surveyed said Trump did something wrong in propositioning Ukraine to investigate Biden, while 40% said he did not. Along party lines, that breaks down to...

Democrats : 86%-3%

Republicans : 9%-83%

Independents: 52%-41%

CNN found a 47%-45% split in favor of impeaching and removing Trump from office, up from 41%-54% in May.

CNN notes: "The change since May has largely come among independents and Republicans. About three-quarters of Democrats favor impeaching Trump and removing him from office, roughly the same as in May, while among independents, support for impeachment and removal has risen 11 points to 46% among independents and 8 points to 14% among Republicans."

Between the lines: 56% of those surveyed in the Quinnipiac poll believe members of Congress favor impeaching Trump "more based on partisan politics than on the facts of the case." 36% say the newly invigorated calls for impeachment have been driven by the facts.

Methodology: The Quinnipiac poll was conducted from Sep. 27-29 and surveyed 1,115 adults with a 3.6% margin of error. The CNN poll was conducted from Sep. 24-29 and surveyed 1,009 adults with a 3.5% margin of error.

