The House Intelligence Committee has scheduled eight public hearings for next week as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) announced in a news release Tuesday.

The latest: Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, Alexander Vindman, the National Security Council's top Ukraine expert, and U.S. Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland are among those scheduled to appear. Three witnesses requested by the committee's Republican minority are slated to testify: Kurt Volker, the former special envoy to Ukraine; White House aide Tim Morrison and State Department official David Hale.