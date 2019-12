Protesters rallied across the U.S. Tuesday evening to call for President Trump's removal from office, on the eve of the full House vote on impeachment articles.

The big picture: A coalition of liberal groups including MoveOn.org and Indivisible organized the events, which 200,000 people had pledged to attend, according to the "Impeach and Remove" protest movement website. Trump Republican primary challenger and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld attended the Boston rally, per the Boston Herald.