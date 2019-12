Quote He has engaged in a pattern of misconduct that will continue if left unchecked. Accordingly, President Trump should be impeached and removed from office."

— Excerpt from House Judiciary Committee report

Key takeaways: The panel, led by its Chair Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), notes in the report that while there's "no need for a crime to be proven in order for impeachment to be warranted," Trump's conduct "encompassed other offenses, both constitutional and criminal in character, and it is appropriate for the Committee to recognize such offenses in assessing the question of impeachment."

It alleges Trump's "abuse of power encompassed both the constitutional offense of 'Bribery' and multiple federal crimes."

"He has betrayed the national interest, the people of this Nation, and should not be permitted to be above the law. It is therefore all the more vital that he be removed from office," the report states.

"Taken together, the articles charge that President Trump has placed his personal, political interests above our national security, our free and fair elections and our systems of checks and balances."

The other side: The report includes dissenting views from the panel's Republican minority, stating that the impeachment case is "not only weak" it also "dangerously lowers the bar for future impeachments."

