Report: Trump told Russians he didn't care about 2016 election interference

In this image, Trump speaks and there is a chandelier in the background behind him.
Trump speaks on September 27, 2019. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President Trump said he was not concerned about Russia's 2016 election interference during a 2017 meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak, the Washington Post reports.

  • This was the same meeting in which Trump reportedly revealed highly classified information about an ISIS plot.

The big picture: FBI Director Christopher Wray testified in July that "the Russians are absolutely intent on trying to interfere with our elections through foreign influence." In the 2017 meeting, Trump said he was unconcerned because the U.S. does the same thing to other countries, per the Post.

