Border officers to team up with ICE in sanctuary city crackdown

Stef W. Kight

An anti-ICE protest inside the main hall at Grand Central Station. Photo: Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images

Specially trained border officials are being deployed to a handful of sanctuary cities to help carry out an immigrant arrest operation to begin this weekend alongside Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: The administration has made several efforts over the past few weeks to crack down on states and cities that choose not to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement agencies.

From February through May, at least 100 Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers will be sent to cities including Chicago, New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston, Boston, New Orleans, Detroit and Newark, according to the Times. Not all are considered sanctuary cities.

  • Some of the agents are members of an elite tactical unit of CBP.
  • Acting ICE Director Matthew Albence told the Times the action was in response to sanctuary jurisdictions, where law enforcement often refuse to hold unauthorized immigrants in criminal custody for ICE agents to pick up.
  • Albence blamed sanctuary areas for releasing "criminals back to the street," which he claimed "increases the occurrence of preventable crimes, and more importantly, preventable victims."

The big picture: CBP has recently moved to end expedited airport processing programs for New Yorkers and the Justice Department has filed lawsuits against four different jurisdictions with immigration sanctuary-style policies.

Justice Department files new immigration lawsuits against "sanctuary" areas

Attorney General Bill Barr Photo: Leah Millis-Pool/Getty Images

The Department of Justice on Monday announced a slew of lawsuits targeting New Jersey, California and King County, Washington, over laws and policies that the agency claims make it harder to enforce federal immigration law.

Why it matters: The administration has long railed against "sanctuary cities" and has been rolling out retaliatory actions against states, counties and cities that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration law enforcement.

New York lawsuit calls Trump admin Global Entry ban "unconstitutional"

New York Attorney General Letitia James at a November news conference in New York City. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

New York filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration Monday, calling a Department of Homeland Security move to ban New Yorkers from enrolling in Global Entry and other Trusted Traveler Programs "discriminatory," "unlawful" and "unconstitutional."

Driving the news: Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told Fox News last Thursday that the department was blocking New Yorkers from the programs in response to the state passing the "Green Light Law," preventing federal immigration officials from accessing vehicle records without a court order.

Trump's budget proposal requests "wildly large" ICE funding

Photo: Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images

The White House is asking for a boost to this year's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) budget, a proposal that includes 60,000 detention beds — 6,000 more than last year's budget proposal and around 15,000 more than ICE actually received.

Why it matters: It is a "wildly large" ask, an administration official told Axios. "It's almost too much money absent any sort of immigration reform."

