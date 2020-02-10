1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Justice Department files new immigration lawsuits against "sanctuary" areas

Stef W. Kight

Attorney General Bill Barr Photo: Leah Millis-Pool/Getty Images

The Department of Justice on Monday announced a slew of lawsuits targeting New Jersey, California and King County, Washington, over laws and policies that the agency claims make it harder to enforce federal immigration law.

Why it matters: The administration has long railed against "sanctuary cities" and has been rolling out retaliatory actions against states, counties and cities that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration law enforcement.

  • California recently passed a state law banning the use of private detention facilities.
  • New Jersey state laws prohibit state and local law enforcement from sharing certain information about immigrants in criminal custody.
  • King County prevents the Department of Homeland Security from deporting immigrants using the county's international airport.

Driving the news: Attorney General Bill Barr announced some of the lawsuits in a speech to the National Sheriffs' Association on Monday. He said the Justice Department is "reviewing the practices, policies and laws of other jurisdictions across the country" to determine whether they comply with laws that prohibit "harboring or shielding" unauthorized immigrants.

  • "We are robustly supporting DHS in its effort to use all lawful means to obtain the information it needs to carry out its mission," Barr said. He threatened the use of federal subpoenas to access information about immigrants who have committed crimes.
  • The department is also "meticulously reviewing the actions of certain district attorneys who have adopted policies of charging foreign nationals with lesser offenses" in order to avoid having those immigrants deported, Barr said.

The big picture: Last week, the Department of Homeland Security ended expedited airport processing programs for New Yorkers, citing state law that prevents federal immigration officials from accessing vehicle records without a court order.

Go deeper

Orion Rummler

New York to sue over DHS suspending Global Entry enrollment

Andrew Cuomo on Jan. 27 in Poland ahead of a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

New York plans to sue the federal government over the Department of Homeland Security's decision to ban New Yorkers from enrolling in Global Entry and other Trusted Traveler Programs because of a state law preventing federal immigration officials from accessing vehicle records without a court order.

What he's saying: Cuomo on Friday called the plan a "ham-handed political tactic" by the Trump administration that "hurts New Yorkers," as part of his announcement that the state plans to sue.

Go deeperArrowFeb 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Sam Baker

Supreme Court allows Trump administration to penalize immigrants likely to use public benefits

Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that the Trump administration can begin enforcing new rules that penalize immigrants who are likely to rely on certain public programs, such as food stamps or Medicaid.

Why it matters: This isn't a final ruling on the rules' legality — the 5-4 vote allows them to take effect while courts decide further — but it's a significant incremental victory for the White House. It'll quickly make it much harder for lower-income immigrants to get a green card, change their immigration status or become citizens.

Go deeper: Health of immigrants at risk in changes to public assistance policies

Keep ReadingArrowJan 27, 2020
Rebecca Falconer

DHS suspends Global Entry enrollment for New Yorkers

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf during a press conference in Miami, on Jan. 29. Photo: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security sent New York officials a letter Wednesday stating that New Yorkers could no longer enroll in Global Entry and other Trusted Traveler Programs because of a state law preventing federal immigration officials from accessing vehicle records without a court order.

What they're saying: Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that the department had sent the letter in response to the state passing the "Green Light Law," which allows people without legal immigration status to obtain driver's licenses in the state.

Go deeperArrowFeb 6, 2020 - Politics & Policy