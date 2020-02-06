1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

DHS suspends Global Entry enrollment for New Yorkers

Rebecca Falconer

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf during a press conference in Miami, on Jan. 29. Photo: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security sent New York officials a letter Wednesday stating that New Yorkers could no longer enroll in Global Entry and other Trusted Traveler Programs because of a state law preventing federal immigration officials from accessing vehicle records without a court order.

What they're saying: Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that the department had sent the letter in response to the state passing the "Green Light Law," which allows people without legal immigration status to obtain driver's licenses in the state.

  • "They can’t enroll or re-enroll in these Trusted Traveler Programs that Customs and Border Protection offers because we no longer have access to make sure that they meet those program requirements," Wolf said.
  • Axios has contacted the DHS for comment.

Of note: The crackdown comes after President Trump criticized New York, a sanctuary city that provides protections to immigrants, in his State of the Union address Tuesday, AP notes.

The other side: Rich Azzopardi, senior adviser to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), said in a statement to Axios, "This is obviously political retaliation by the federal government and we're going to review our legal options."

Read the letter:

Go deeper: N.Y. passes bill giving undocumented migrants right to driver's licenses

Go deeper

Stef W. Kight

Trump doesn't need a border wall

Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump has successfully built an immigration wall that has proven impenetrable for tens of thousands of migrants — it's just not the physical one he and others obsess about.

What's happening: The number of attempted border crossings is falling, and denial rates are climbing. The very nations most migrants flee from are now the nations where asylum seekers are being sent.

Go deeperArrowJan 14, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Rashaan Ayesh

Trump admin says it completed 100th mile of southern border wall

Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

The Trump administration announced on Friday it completed the first 100 miles of barrier wall along the southwest border.

What he's saying: From Yuma, Arizona, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf touted the new 30-foot wall and responded to critics who claim it only replaces previously existing fencing. "We have replaced 1970s-era landing mat fence that was easy to compromise, or vehicle barriers that were easy to defeat, with state-of-the-art infrastructure and detection capabilities," Wolf said.

Go deeperArrowJan 11, 2020
Stef W. KightJonathan Swan

Scoop: "Birth tourism" is Trump's next immigration target

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Trump administration has a new target on the immigration front — pregnant women visiting from other countries — with plans as early as this week to roll out a new rule cracking down on "birth tourism," three administration officials told Axios.

Why it matters: Trump has threatened to end birthright citizenship and railed against immigrant "anchor babies." The new rule would be one of the first tangible steps to test how much legal authority the administration has to prevent foreigners from taking advantage of the 14th Amendment's protection of citizenship for anyone born in the U.S.

Go deeperArrowJan 19, 2020