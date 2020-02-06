DHS suspends Global Entry enrollment for New Yorkers

The Department of Homeland Security sent New York officials a letter Wednesday stating that New Yorkers could no longer enroll in Global Entry and other Trusted Traveler Programs because of a state law preventing federal immigration officials from accessing vehicle records without a court order.

What they're saying: Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that the department had sent the letter in response to the state passing the "Green Light Law," which allows people without legal immigration status to obtain driver's licenses in the state.

"They can’t enroll or re-enroll in these Trusted Traveler Programs that Customs and Border Protection offers because we no longer have access to make sure that they meet those program requirements," Wolf said.

Of note: The crackdown comes after President Trump criticized New York, a sanctuary city that provides protections to immigrants, in his State of the Union address Tuesday, AP notes.

The other side: Rich Azzopardi, senior adviser to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), said in a statement to Axios, "This is obviously political retaliation by the federal government and we're going to review our legal options."

