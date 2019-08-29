Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Rep. Ilhan Omar speaks out on security need after latest death threat

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) participates in a panel discussion during the Muslim Collective For Equitable Democracy Conference and Presidential Forum
Rep. Ilhan Omar at the Muslim Collective For Equitable Democracy Conference and Presidential Forum in Washington, D.C., in July. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) spoke of how she needs security protection as she shared on Twitter Wednesday a racist death threat she received — hours after Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore tweeted she should "go back to Somalia."

Why it matters: The Somalia-born U.S. citizen has said she experiences a spike in death threats when conservatives including President Trump target her in attacks. The writer in the latest death threat speaks of getting the "Somali stink" out of Minnesota as they threatened to shoot her at the state fair.

The big picture: Omar's spokesman told the Washington Post that law enforcement is investigating the latest threat against her life.

What they're saying: Moore attacked Omar while sharing an Al.com report of her criticizing the GOP for nominating him, in response to a resolution the Alabama Republican Party passed on Saturday calling for her expulsion from the House.

  • The state GOP claims that she "has engaged in rhetoric that explicitly runs counter to American values and patriotism."
  • In his tweet, Moore directly referenced Trump's attack last month on Omar and 3 other American congresswomen of color, in which he said they should "go back" and "fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came."
"President Trump was right, she should go back to Somalia from whence she came."
— Roy Moore tweet

Context: Omar tweeted earlier about being elected by the people of Minnesota's 5th District, "not the Alabama Republican Party."

  • "If you want to clean up politics, maybe don’t nominate an accused child molester as your Senate candidate?" she added, in reference to accusations of sexual misconduct leveled against Moore that are alleged to involve teenage girls.

