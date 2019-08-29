Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) spoke of how she needs security protection as she shared on Twitter Wednesday a racist death threat she received — hours after Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore tweeted she should "go back to Somalia."

Why it matters: The Somalia-born U.S. citizen has said she experiences a spike in death threats when conservatives including President Trump target her in attacks. The writer in the latest death threat speaks of getting the "Somali stink" out of Minnesota as they threatened to shoot her at the state fair.