Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina

Hurricane Isaias made landfall as a Category 1 storm near Ocean Isle Beach in southern North Carolina at 11:10 p.m. ET Monday, packing maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, per the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

What's happening: Hurricane conditions were spreading onto the coast of eastern South Carolina and southeastern N.C., the NHC said in an 11 p.m. update. Ocean Isle Beach Mayor Debbie Smith told WECT News the eye of the storm triggered "a series of fires at homes" and "a lot of flooding." Fire authorities confirmed they were responding to "multiple structure fires in the area."

Bill Saffo, mayor of Wilmington, N.C., on the coast from Ocean Isle Beach, told MSNBC as the storm hit: "We're seeing a lot of wind, a lot of power outages, a lot of tornado warnings."

Isaias caused flooding in Horry County, S.C., hours before the storm hit. The local fire service tweeted crews responded to a call-out to a vehicle that was sinking in floodwaters Monday evening. "The single occupant was able to get out, and there are no reported injuries," it said.

Of note: The coronavirus pandemic has complicated authorities' response to the storm.

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper (D) tweeted Monday, "Shelters will screen people for coronavirus symptoms. If someone has COVID-19 or shows symptoms, they will be directed to a sheltering option for isolation or medical attention. Shelters will have PPE and will honor social distancing."

North Carolina evacuations began Saturday evening in Holden and Ocean Isle beaches and Hatteras and Ocracoke islands.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) tweeted Saturday, "Evacuations are unnecessary, but please take personal precautions."

What to expect: Strong winds and heavy rainfall were likely from the eastern Carolinas to the Mid-Atlantic Monday night through Tuesday, the NHC said in a statement. Tornadoes were also possible across eastern North Carolina Sun night, and from eastern Virginia northeastward into southern New England on Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall along the East Coast, near the path of Isaias, will result in flash and urban flooding, some of which may be significant in the eastern Carolinas, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast through Wednesday," the NHC said. "Widespread minor to moderate river flooding is possible across portions of the Carolinas and the Mid-Atlantic. Quick-responding rivers in Northeast will also be susceptible to minor river flooding."

The big picture: Isaias lashed the Bahamas and parts of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday. It was downgraded to a tropical storm Saturday evening.

Isaias strengthened slightly as it brushed past Florida's east coast and was packing hurricane winds as it neared the Carolinas Monday evening, per the NHC.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.