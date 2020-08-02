As Tropical Storm Isaias neared Florida's east coast Saturday, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) urged communities to "remain vigilant and be prepared for heavy rain, strong winds and potential flooding."

The latest: With the National Hurricane Center (NHC) warning that Isaias was expected to "regain hurricane strength" overnight, evacuation orders were issued for parts of Florida and North Carolina, which is in line for the storm's path Monday. An Air Force Reserve Reconnaissance Aircraft had begun to investigate Isaias early Sunday, the NHC said.

The state of play: Florida evacuation orders were issued for the barrier islands and for those in mobile homes near the coast, effective 8 a.m. ET Sunday. North Carolina evacuations for Holden and Ocean Isle beaches and Hatteras and Ocracoke islands began Saturday evening.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) declared a state of emergency Friday and activated the National Guard Saturday, noting in a statement that Isaias was forecast to begin impacting North Carolina on Monday but that "dangerous rip currents are already occurring along the coastline."

In the Florida county of Palm Beach, officials announced in a statement they'd opened four shelters for the general population and a pet-friendly one for animals only on Saturday.

What to expect: The storm is expected to hit Florida's southeast coast late Saturday or early Sunday and before traveling north along the coast, per the NHC.

Of note: Florida authorities temporarily closed all state-supported coronavirus testing sites Thursday evening ahead of the storm's arrival.

The state has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. though daily reported infections have moved below 10,000.

Free COVID-19 testing remains available through local County Health Departments, the Florida Division of Emergency Management said.

Background: Isaias pummeled the Bahamas and parts of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic as a Category 1 storm Friday before being downgraded to a tropical storm Saturday evening.

