In photos: Hurricane slams the Carolinas, as East Coast braces for Isaias' wrath

Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Aug. 3, as Hurricane Isaias continues to move north along the U.S. eastern seaboard. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images
Hurricane Isaias made landfall as a Category 1 storm in southern North Carolina late Monday, bringing heavy winds and rain to the East Coast and triggering flooding and fires in the Carolinas.
The big picture: Isaias is slowly making its way north after dumping heavy rain on Florida's east coast as it brushed past as a a tropical storm over the weekend. The Northeast can expected heavy rain from Monday night, with windy conditions also expected Tuesday, per the National Hurricane Center.
Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.