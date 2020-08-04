2 hours ago - Science

In photos: Hurricane slams the Carolinas, as East Coast braces for Isaias' wrath

Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Aug. 3, as Hurricane Isaias continues to move north along the U.S. eastern seaboard. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Hurricane Isaias made landfall as a Category 1 storm in southern North Carolina late Monday, bringing heavy winds and rain to the East Coast and triggering flooding and fires in the Carolinas.

The big picture: Isaias is slowly making its way north after dumping heavy rain on Florida's east coast as it brushed past as a a tropical storm over the weekend. The Northeast can expected heavy rain from Monday night, with windy conditions also expected Tuesday, per the National Hurricane Center.

Lightning over midtown Manhattan and the Empire State Building on Aug. 3, ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Isaias in New York City. Photo: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images
Heavy rain at Ocean Boulevard. Isaias also battered the Bahamas and parts of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images
The Pier at Garden City in South Carolina on Aug. 3. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images
Floodwaters on Ocean Blvd on Aug. 3. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 56 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 a.m. ET: 18,288,573 — Total deaths: 693,805 — Total recoveries — 10,916,907Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 a.m. ET: 4,713,562 — Total deaths: 155,469 — Total recoveries: 1,513,446 — Total tests: 57,543,852Map.
  3. Education — Fauci: Schools can reopen with safeguards, but those in virus hot spots should remain closed
  4. Politics: White House will require staff to undergo randomized coronavirus testing — Pelosi says Birx "enabled" Trump on misinformation.
  5. Sports: 13 members of St. Louis Cardinals test positive, prompting MLB to cancel Tigers series — Former FDA chief says MLB outbreaks should be warning sign for schools.
  6. 1 🎥 thing: "Tenet" may be the first major film to get a global pandemic release.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 2 hours ago - Science

Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina

People walk through floodwaters on Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Monday. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Hurricane Isaias made landfall as a Category 1 storm near Ocean Isle Beach in southern North Carolina at 11:10 p.m. ET Monday, packing maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, per the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

What's happening: Hurricane conditions were spreading onto the coast of eastern South Carolina and southeastern N.C., the NHC said in an 11 p.m. update. Ocean Isle Beach Mayor Debbie Smith told WECT News the eye of the storm triggered "a series of fires at homes" and "a lot of flooding." Fire authorities confirmed they were responding to "multiple structure fires in the area."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
David Nather
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: Trump declines to praise John Lewis, citing inauguration snub

President Trump dismissed the legacy of the late Rep. John Lewis in an interview with “Axios on HBO,” saying only that Lewis made a “big mistake” by not coming to his inauguration.

The big picture: Trump's comments were a glaring contrast with the praise Republicans and Democrats showered upon Lewis this week, and a default to personal grudges during a week of mourning for a civil rights hero.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow