In photos: Hurricane slams the Carolinas, as East Coast braces for Isaias' wrath

Hurricane Isaias made landfall as a Category 1 storm in southern North Carolina late Monday, bringing heavy winds and rain to the East Coast and triggering flooding and fires in the Carolinas.

The big picture: Isaias is slowly making its way north after dumping heavy rain on Florida's east coast as it brushed past as a a tropical storm over the weekend. The Northeast can expected heavy rain from Monday night, with windy conditions also expected Tuesday, per the National Hurricane Center.

Lightning over midtown Manhattan and the Empire State Building on Aug. 3, ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Isaias in New York City. Photo: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Heavy rain at Ocean Boulevard. Isaias also battered the Bahamas and parts of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

The Pier at Garden City in South Carolina on Aug. 3. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Floodwaters on Ocean Blvd on Aug. 3. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.