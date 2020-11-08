Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Hurricane alert issued as Tropical Storm Eta lashes South Florida

Heavy rain and wind lashes Miami, Florida, as Tropical Storm Eta approaches the south of Florida on Sunday. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Tropical Storm Eta was lashing South Florida and the Keys with heavy rainfall and powerful winds Sunday evening, bringing with it a "dangerous storm surge" and flash flooding, per the National Hurricane Center.

The state of play: Hurricane warnings were in effect for the Florida Keys and for the state's coast, from Golden Beach to Bonita Beach, as it was packing sustained winds of near 65 mph with higher gusts.

  • Eta was expected to strengthen in "the next day or so" and become a hurricane as it moves near or over the Florida Keys Sunday night through early Monday, the NHC said in a 7 p.m. advisory.
"Significant, life-threatening flash and river flooding will be possible in Cuba, along with landslides in areas of higher terrain. Significant flash and urban flooding will also be possible for Jamaica, the Bahamas, and Southern Florida. Minor river flooding is also possible for Central Florida."
— NHC

Of note: In anticipation of Eta's arrival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in eight southern counties on Saturday "out of an abundance of caution."

The big picture: Eta made landfall in Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane on Tuesday.

  • It brought torrential rains to parts of Central America, including Guatemala, where rescue crews continued their search on Saturday for over 100 people believed to be buried by mudslides.
  • Eta weakened to a tropical depression before regaining tropical storm strength earlier on Saturday as it lashed parts of the Cayman Islands and Jamaica before making landfall in Cuba early Sunday.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details on the storm.

