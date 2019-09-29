Stories

What we know: Hurricane Lorenzo churning at Category 4 levels in Atlantic Ocean

Lorenzo in the ocean.
Courtesy of the National Hurricane Center

Hurricane Lorenzo is churning at Category 4 levels on Sunday after falling from Category 5 status Saturday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The big picture: The storm is the latest in an already destructive hurricane season for the Atlantic Ocean. When Lorenzo reached Category 5 levels Saturday night, NHC said it had evolved into "one of the largest and most powerful hurricanes of record for the tropical central Atlantic." The storm this week is projected to pass over or near the Azores, a small group of islands and autonomous region of Portugal.

  • As of Sunday morning, Lorenzo was traveling 1,315 miles southwest of the Azores and had reached maximum sustained winds of 145 mph.
  • NHC's site notes that hurricane-watch notices for the Azores could be issued Sunday.

The center says they expect to see the storm weaken in upcoming days.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

