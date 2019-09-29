What we know: Hurricane Lorenzo churning at Category 4 levels in Atlantic Ocean

Hurricane Lorenzo is churning at Category 4 levels on Sunday after falling from Category 5 status Saturday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The big picture: The storm is the latest in an already destructive hurricane season for the Atlantic Ocean. When Lorenzo reached Category 5 levels Saturday night, NHC said it had evolved into "one of the largest and most powerful hurricanes of record for the tropical central Atlantic." The storm this week is projected to pass over or near the Azores, a small group of islands and autonomous region of Portugal.