H.R. McMaster: Trump "making it easy" for Putin on U.S. election misinformation

Former National Security Adviser H. R. McMaster

H.R. McMaster told CNN Tuesday evening President Trump and other U.S. leaders are "making it easy" for Russian President Vladimir Putin to peddle conspiracy theories on the U.S. election and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

What he's saying: "It's just wrong ... it's really important for leaders to be responsible about this because, really, as you know Putin doesn't create these divisions in our society, he doesn't create these doubts, he magnifies them," Trump's former national security adviser told CNN's Jake Tapper.

  • "And we just have to be really careful not to be our own worst enemies."

The big picture: FBI Director Chris Wray told Congress last Thursday that the bureau has seen "very active efforts by the Russians to influence our election in 2020," primarily to "denigrate" Trump's Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden and "what the Russians see as kind of an anti-Russian establishment."

The other side: Trump responded to Wray's testimony, by tweeting that "you don't see any activity from China, even though it is a FAR greater threat than Russia, Russia, Russia" before going on to insist that they and others would "be able to interfere in our 2020 Election without totally vulnerable Unsolicited (Counterfeit?) Ballot Scam."

  • On Monday, Trump said at a rally in Ohio that Putin "likes him. "We get along," he said. "Wouldn't you say it's smart to get along? OK? It's smart."

FBI: Foreign actors likely to sow disinformation about delays in election results

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The FBI and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency released a public service announcement on Tuesday warning that mail-in ballots "could leave officials with incomplete results on election night," and that foreign actors are likely to spread disinformation about the delays.

The bottom line: The agencies called on the public to "critically evaluate the sources of the information they consume and to seek out reliable and verified information from trusted sources," including state and local election officials.

Biden has $141 million more on hand than Trump

President Trump and his 2020 presidential rival Joe Biden

Joe Biden's campaign, the Democratic National Committee and joint fundraising committees had $466 million in cash on hand, the presidential candidate's team announced late Sunday.

Why it matters: President Trump's campaign had $325 million cash on hand, his campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh announced Friday.

Louisville declares state of emergency as Breonna Taylor decision looms

Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer declared a state of emergency Tuesday "due to the potential for civil unrest" ahead of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's expected announcement on the Breonna Taylor case.

Of note: Louisville has witnessed more than 115 days of protests over the police killing of Taylor, an unarmed Black woman, with calls for all the officers involved to be charged.

