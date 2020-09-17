20 mins ago - World

McMaster says Trump's Afghanistan policy has left U.S. less safe

H.R. McMaster in the Oval Office in March 2018. Photo: Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

The Trump administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan and partnership with the Taliban has made the United States less safe, President Trump's former national security adviser H.R. McMaster told CBS News in a 60 Minutes interview set to air Sunday.

Why it matters: McMaster says the president partnered with the Taliban before peace talks in Doha, Qatar began this month, and diminished the sacrifice of American troops who died during the Afghanistan War.

What he's saying: "I think what [President Trump] did with this new policy, is he, in effect, is partnering with the Taliban against, in many ways, the Afghan government," McMaster told CBS News.

  • "And so, I think that it's an unwise policy. And I think what we require in Afghanistan is a sustained commitment to help the Afghan government and help the Afghan security forces to bear the brunt of this fight."

The big picture: Delegates from the Afghanistan government and the Taliban opened direct peace negotiations last week, hoping to end roughly two decades of fighting.

  • The U.S. signed a deal with the Taliban in February aimed at ending the longest war in U.S. history.
  • As part of the deal, the U.S. agreed to gradually pull troops out of the country, while the Taliban promised to prevent terror groups from filling the void and to enter peace negotiations with the Afghan government.

McMaster claims in his upcoming book, "Battlegrounds," that Afghanistan is still a hotbed of terrorism and that terror organizations which threaten the U.S. are stronger now than they were before Sept. 11, 2001, according to CBS News.

How the EU plans to take on human rights abusers

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Amid a global assault on human rights stretching from Belarus to Hong Kong to Yemen, the European Union signaled yesterday that it may act to deter corrupt kleptocrats and state abusers by hitting them where it hurts: their assets.

Driving the news: Europe's chief executive Ursula von der Leyen revealed in her first-ever State of the Union speech that she will bring forth a European Magnitsky Act, a sanctions framework modeled after a U.S. law that restricts malign actors' access to travel and the global financial system.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 30,003,378 — Total deaths: 943,203— Total recoveries: 20,398,381Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 6,669,322 — Total deaths: 197,554 — Total recoveries: 2,525,573 — Total tests: 90,710,730Map
  3. Politics: Former Pence aide says she plans to vote for Joe Biden, accusing Trump of costing lives in his coronavirus response.
  4. Health: Pew: 49% of Americans would not get COVID-19 vaccine if available today Pandemic may cause cancer uptick The risks of moving too fast on a vaccine — COVID-19 racial disparities extend to health coverage losses.
  5. Business: Retail sales return to pre-coronavirus trend.
The top Republicans who aren't voting for Trump in 2020

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Vice President Pence's former lead staffer on the White House coronavirus task force announced that she plans to vote for Joe Biden in the 2020 election, while accusing President Trump of costing lives with his pandemic response.

Why it matters: Olivia Troye, who described herself as a life-long Republican, joins other prominent Republicans who have publicly said they will either not vote for Trump's re-election this November or will back Biden.

